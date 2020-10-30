Man with gun holding girlfriend hostage on Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit police are at the scene right now of a man barricaded in a home with a gun and his girlfriend.

Chief James Craig says the standoff is happening in the 18600 block of Concord, which is near Van Dyke and Nevada Ave.

Police were called to the home and saw a man with a gun and a woman inside, who has been determined to be his girlfriend.

Through several conversations, Craig said police at the scene have learned that the 42-year-old man was diagnosed with a mental illness four years ago and hasn't taken his medication in what's believed to be several days right now.

Craig said this is the 22nd barricaded incident that police have responded to so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

