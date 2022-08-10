Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here

Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions.

The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. J & C Recovery - 14201 Joy

Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon

Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. LIJBS - 6380 Marcus

Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. DPD Caniff - 5997 Caniff

Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. DPD Caniff - 5997 Caniff

Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. Detroit Auto Recovery (DAR) - 14201 Joy

Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. ABA Impound - 14201 Joy

Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. H & B Land - 13000 E. McNichols

Click here to see the available vehicles.