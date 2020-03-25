Detroit Police captain dead due to coronavirus, second DPD member to die

The Detroit Police Department said a second member of its force has died in connection to the coronavirus.

DPD refused to give any information on the individual, confirming only that he was a commanding officer.

It's the second member of the police force to die due to COVID-19 in as many days after a 38-year-old civilian 911 dispatch operator succumbed to the illness on Monday.

So far, nine Detroit Police officers have confirmed contracting the virus, warranting the self-isolation of almost 300 officers. Mayor Mike Duggan expected that almost half of them would be returning to work by the end of the week.

While most cases in Michigan are now the result of community transmission, the dispatch officer likely contracted the coronavirus while on vacation. He returned to work on March 16 before beginning to show symptoms and taking the next day off.

He was admitted to the ICU on Saturday, March 21, later dying early this week.

"This is a reminder of why Gov. Whitmer's order was so important. It is not just elderly people who are dying of this disease," Duggan said. "Something about it, young individuals are severely affected as well."

Craig said the department is updating its procedures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and prevent more officers from contracting it.