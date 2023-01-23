Detroit Police Chief James White provides updates on recent shootings, other crimes

Detroit Police Chief James White is providing updates on several recent crimes in the city on Monday afternoon.

FOX 2 plans to stream the press conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Watch live above.

White is expected to talk about a case where a 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun and shot himself in the hand, a fatal car crash, and a shots fired at police incident. He is also expected to provide an update on a rash of Family Dollar robberies.

In the shooting involving the 5-year-old, police said the child was inside a home in the 2900 block of Kendall St. on Saturday when he found an unattended gun and shot himself. Police said the boy's mother, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a newborn baby were also home.