Detroit police, city workers help clear elderly resident's home blight

Ivanka Kacir’s property on West Hildale in Detroit had become an eyesore - so her neighbors called police to force her to do something about it

"The community complained because the house had a lot of debris in the front yard," said Capt. Shanda Starks, DPD 12th Precinct. "The homeowner attempted to clean up the area, but the project was too large for her."

But that’s when Detroit Police Officer Larissa Powell decided there was something more Detroit police could do.

"Officer Powell went to meet with the homeowner and realized she was an elderly person," Starks said.

DPD then contacted the mayor’s office. A plan was devised for neighborhood police officers, police academy students, and volunteers from the city’s General Services Department to remove the blight from Kacir’s property.

"We’re not just the police - we want to step in and let the community know that we are here to assist them as well," Starks said.

Kacir said the cleanup was just too much for her to handle herself.

"The big branches - I can’t carry it you know, it’s a little hard," she said. "I’m so glad this police academy they have volunteer work and they help."

The senior citizen added that the kind gesture has forced her to see police officers in a new light.

"I’m usually afraid of the police officers but I’m not afraid of them because I see them helpful," she said. "Just beautiful I feel like I can trust them.

"I can just say a big thank you."