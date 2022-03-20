Detroit police confirm Saturday's fatal shooting suspect is in custody

Detroit police confirm that Shanitra Newson was taken into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Detroit on Saturday.

Police did not say whether she turned herself in or not.

RELATED: Detroit police looking for suspect of fatal shooting Saturday on Detroit's east side

Police said the shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 14900 block of Bringard Dr. on Saturday.

According to investigators, there was a domestic dispute at the home, and it led to a shooting. The victim, a 31-year-old man, died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators said that, according to preliminary information, the suspect allegedly shot the victim and fled from the scene. Police confirm that the suspect called 911 to report the crime.

Officers said a 10-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were inside the location during the shooting. As of yesterday, they are staying with family relatives.

Detroit Police Commander Gerry Johnson said the victim declared to police that the mother of the child shot him.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.