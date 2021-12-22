Detroit police deliver Christmas presents to children of woman murdered by fiancé

Detroit police officers adopted three little girls for the holiday after their mother was murdered in the fall.

Officers dropped off Christmas presents to 3-year-old twins Deleah and Jalina and 11-month-old Talaya on Wednesday. The girls have been living with their grandparents after their mother Raven Coleman was murder by her fiancé the day after Halloween.

"I know I gotta be strong for my grandkids and everything, but it has really turned my life upside down," said Rodney Coleman, the girls' grandfather and Raven's father. "We deeply appreciate this especially at the time and moment that we’re going through right now."

Capt. Tonya Leonard-Gilbert said Chief James White, who spent the day handing out gift cards at a Meijer, wanted to make sure the Coleman family knew they had support.

"He wanted to make sure that the grandmother and grandfather knew that we still love them. The community was outpouring to them, the community was wrapping their arms around them. We’ve got our Ceasefire team together as well as our chief neighborhood liaison as well as several other members of the community," Leonard-Gilbert said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Turning Point provides resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence. There is also an emergency shelter in Macomb County. Call Turning Point's 24-hour hotline at 586-463-6990.

The state also offers resources and First Step provides help