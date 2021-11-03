Fiance of Detroit mother to 3 little girls charged in her murder

A Detroit man is behind bars accused of killing his fiance, the day before Halloween. Three kids will now grow up without their mom.

"I would have never expected this in a million years," said Serena Rayford.

Rayford says she and Raven Coleman were lifelong friends.

"It went from her having one birthday party and I went and spent the night over her house for the weekend, and then I never left," she said. "I was there for every weekend since."

From the beginning to the unexpected and tragic end for the mother of three little girls.

"That’s probably why she was calling me," Rayford said. "She needed me and I wish I could have answered the phone because she would have been here right now."

On Oct. 30th, Detroit police got a call of a domestic dispute on Wayburn Street on the city’s east side.

When police pulled up they found Raven shot in the chest lying on the driveway. The person arrested and now charged in the murder, her own fiance, Tereyl Coleman.

Raven Coleman

"We just went to Vegas a couple of months ago with her fiancé," Rayford said.

The couple was set to get married next summer, with seemingly plenty to look forward to.

"I went with her to try on wedding dresses," she said. "She was happy, she was in love."

All of that gone in an instant.

"Not only did kids lose their mother, but she was a daughter, a cousin, a friend," Rayford said.

And a lot of questions as to why.

"She would want her mom and dad to know that they mean the world to her and I know that she would want me to figure out what is going on," Rayford said.

Coleman was arraigned today with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He’ll be back in court later this month.

Advertisement