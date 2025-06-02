The Brief Detroit police shot a dog during an early morning investigation on the city's east side. Officers fired at the animal after it approached them during a barricaded situation at a home on Roxbury. Six people were detained during the investigation, which involved someone being shot at a gas station.



Six people were detained and one was injured during a shooting investigation in Detroit Monday morning.

Officers also fatally shot a dog after it approached them during the investigation, with police saying it was due to officer safety.

Big picture view:

Detroit police were dispatched to the city's east side near Houston Whittier and Hayes for reports of a person shot at a gas station at 2:30 a.m.

While canvassing the area at the gas station, more information came in about a second location, leading police to the additional scene in the 10000 block of Roxbury.

"Officers responded and did in fact find evidence leading them to believe that a shooting had taken place here," said Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot at a home before running to the gas station. During the investigation, officers suspected the alleged shooter was still inside the home.

"Officers swiftly secured that location, surrounded it, simply made contact with the persons inside. They refused to make any kind of contact with officers. So we triggered our barricaded gun person in response," said Stewart.

Dig deeper:

According to Stewart, as people were exiting the home that police surrounded, a dog left the home and charged at officers.

"Unfortunately, when people were trying to exit the location, we had a dog exit the location and run towards officers. And for officer safety, there was a shot fired at the animal," he said.

Six people were detained and the victim suffered a graze wound. They were treated and released.

The owner of the dog confirmed their pet had died.