Detroit police detonating munitions in Rouge Park Tuesday

article

Residents in Detroit's 6th precinct may hear some explosions throughout the day. Police don't want anyone to be alarmed.

The department's 6th precinct will be detonating munitions at Rouge Park, near Joy Road on Tuesday.

The police department's work will begin at 9 a.m.

"ALERT," wrote the department's 6th precinct Twitter account. "Starting at 9 a.m. we will be detonating munitions at Rouge Park. This will go on throughout the day. If you hear loud noises in the area of Joy and Lahser, please do not be alarmed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

MORE: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting after crash in Roseville; Groesbeck Highway near 12 Mile closed

Images posted online from police showed several boxes and varieties of fireworks stacked up in a vehicle.

Advertisement

One of the boxes read "Shark Bite," a firework manufacturer.