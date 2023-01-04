Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.

ShotSpotter was key to finding the scene, police said because no 911 calls were made about the shooting.

Investigators spent the morning trying to see if any neighbors had doorbell camera footage as they search for a suspect.