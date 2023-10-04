Detroit police to give update on 8-year-old's accidental shooting investigation

Detroit police are expected to give an update on an 8-year-old's accidental shooting that left him in critical condition after a firearm was left unsecured Tuesday.

Officers were called to 14800 block of Snowden on Detroit's west side for reports that a child had been shot in the head. It's unclear where the gun was located when the shooting happened. There are also questions around police were only called to the address 30 minutes after the shooting happened. FOX 2 will stream the press conference at 3 p.m.

Chief James White said the address had been visited by Child Protective Services in recent weeks to ensure care of children staying at the home was okay.

There were four kids inside the home at the time, ranging in age from 1 to 8-years-old.

There were also four adults in the home, including one individual who was known to police as the owner of several firearms. He had previously been convicted of illegally possessing a weapon.