Detroit Police investigate 3 unrelated fatal shootings late Friday and Saturday morning

Joy Road and Meyers Road

The Detroit Police Department responded to Joy Road and Meyers for a shooting involving a vehicle.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday Police say shots were fired at a car from an unknown vehicle.

A driver and passenger occupied the car that was shot at. The passenger, a 32-year-old man was struck.

The driver transported him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect and suspect vehicle are both unknown at this time.

15400 block of W 7 Mile Rd

Detroit Police responded to the 15400 block of W 7 Mile Rd around 11:40 a.m. for a shooting. A man was found shot inside the location.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect and circumstances are unknown at this time.

15500 block of Bringard Dr

Just before 11:45 a.m., the DPD responded to the 15500 block of Bringard for a fatal, domestic shooting.

Police say a woman was fatally shot inside a home by a man. The man was arrested at the scene, police say.

The circumstances and relationship between the man and woman were not disclosed by investigators.

The weapon was recovered by DPD.

