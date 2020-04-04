Detroit police investigate double fatal shooting, suspects are unknown 

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened Saturday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of Keeler and Appoline.

Police say the two male victims, ages 27 and 28, were found fatally shot in the front seat of a Ford Taurus.

As of right now, the suspects are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

