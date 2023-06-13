Detroit Police investigate double shooting on west side

article

The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for the double shooting of two men at a coney island on the city's west side.

Police said the shooting took place early Tuesday morning near L. George's Coney Island.

Just before 3 a.m., Detroit Police two men in their 30s were sitting in a car near the restaurant were shot by an unknown man.

Police said the two men were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

No other details were available.