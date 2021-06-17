Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead after someone targeted a car on Outer Drive Wednesday night.

An unknown shooter fired multiple rounds at a vehicle around 9:20 p.m., police said.

The gunshots struck two men in a 2014 Chrysler 300, killing the driver.

The shooting happened near Mound Road when a 21-year-old male driver was driving east on Outer Drive.

At that time, an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the driver and began firing into the vehicle, striking both the passenger and driver.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead. They transported the 22-year-old male passenger to the hospital.

They are listed in serious condition.

Police don't have a suspect at this time and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.