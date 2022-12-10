Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave.

Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.