Detroit police investigating after man found fatally shot in backyard

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the block of 19300 Harned, near Conant and E. Lantz.

Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of a man shot. On arrival, the victim was found fatally shot.

Police say the circumstances are under investigation, and there is no suspect info.



