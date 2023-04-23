MSP: Driver of stopped car fatally struck on Southfield Freeway, alcohol suspected

article

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred on the Southfield Freeway Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched at 4 a.m. to the crash on northbound M-39 and Grand River Avenue. According to preliminary information that is subject to change, MSP says a 38-year-old man from Detroit was stopped in the right lane of the freeway.

Investigators say a 26-year-old woman from Detroit was driving in the right lane and couldn't stop before hitting the stopped car.

(Photo: Michigan State Police Department)

The woman is being treated at an area hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The man that was in the stopped vehicle was killed upon impact, said MSP. Investigators say an autopsy will be completed.

"We believe alcohol may have been a factor in this crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Once the investigation is completed, an investigator's report will be sent to the prosecutor for their review."

The investigation is ongoing.

