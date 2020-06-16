Detroit police investigating death of infant at east-side motel

article

Detroit police are investigating the death of a baby Tuesday morning on the city's east side.

Detroit police say the parents woke up and found the baby unresponsive. Police say the 3-month-old girl was allegedly sleeping with the parents.

This happened at the Bali Motel on Eight Mile, near Conant Street. Police were called there just after 5:30 a.m.

Detroit police have not yet given any other details and the investigation continues.