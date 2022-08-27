Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St.

According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired shots.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by EMS and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police or 1-800-SPEAK UP.

READ MORE: 3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving