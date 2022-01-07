Detroit police look for gunman who killed 15-year-old in store on 7 Mile

article

A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed inside a store on the city's west side Friday night.

At 8:55 p.m. the teen was fatally shot in the 11000 block of E. Seven Mile Road near Outer Drive. Police are looking for the suspect who was accompanied by another male.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the victim's family," said DPD Chief James White. "We continue to speak out about impulse decisions to use gun violence to settle minor conflicts. Our community is in shock and can’t comprehend such a tragedy. We will do everything possible to catch the shooter."

Photo of suspect and accomplice courtesy Detroit police.

Advertisement



