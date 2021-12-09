Detroit police look for man after 2 people killed on city's east side

article

Detroit police are looking for a man they believe killed two people and injured two others on Sunday.

Lebron Albritten, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting that left a 36-year-old and 33-year-old man dead and injured a 38-year-old man and 36-year-old man.

The victims were shot at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marlborough.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.