Detroit police look for woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing woman last seen Sept. 29.

London Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving her home in the 18600 Block of Snowden around 7 p.m. Her family told police that she does not have diagnosed mental disorders but functions as an adolescent.

Johnson is black with black hair. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet, burgundy T-shirt, a light pink fleece, brown pants, black sandals, and was carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

