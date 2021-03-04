Detroit police looking for 21-year-old woman missing since February

Detroit police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman in her early 20s who hasn't been seen in four days.

Tatyanna Patterson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

Tatyanna Patterson, 21, was last seen Sunday on Payton Street.

Around 6 p.m. Feb. 28, Patterson left a location in the 11900 block of Payton in a gold 2006 Lincoln LS.

Family members are worried because they haven't heard from her since.

The 21-year-old is 120 pounds, has a light brown complexion with black hair in a twisted dreadlock style. She also has light brown eyes with a tattoo on her left forearm and hand.

The vehicle she left the location in had front-end damage to the right bumper.

Her family says she's in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Tatyanna Patterson or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.