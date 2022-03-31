Detroit police looking for man accused of shooting brother to death

article

Detroit police are looking for a man accused of killing his brother.

Christopher Charles Johnson Jr., 32, is wanted after his 22-year-old brother was shot to death around 1:30 a.m. Thursday during an argument in the 11700 block of Sussex.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.