Detroit police looking for missing 81-year-old man last seen leaving home

Detroit police are looking for a missing 81-year-old man last seen Sunday.

Tommy Thomas left his home in the 17100 block of Greenlawn around 10:50 a.m. and never came back.

Thomas is Black with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

When Thomas left, he was wearing a gray jacket that says "MGM Casino," a blue fleece hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.