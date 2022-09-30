Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer

article

Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer.

In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened.

According to a police release, the shooting happened on July 17 at approximately 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson.

A 34-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation when another man when a suspect produced a weapon and fired multiple shots, killing the victim.

The suspect was wearing a light colored sweatshirt.

Police are asking for any information that could help them locate the individuals in the photo above. Anyone that does have information can contact the Detroit Police Department's homicide unit at (313) 596-2260.