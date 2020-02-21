Detroit police looking for suspect who beat 1 victim, shot another on 6 Mile

Detroit police need the public's help identifying and finding a suspect in a shooting and assault on Dec. 15.

During an argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and pistol whipped one victim after an argument and during the assault, the gun went off, wounding another person inside a store in the 3800 block of E. McNichols on Detroit's east side.

After the incident the suspect left the location in a silver Chevy Malibu traveling eastbound on E. McNichols Rd.

The victims conveyed drove themselves to the hospital for treatment with the person wounded listed in critical condition and the beating victim in stable condition.

Detroit police described the suspect as a black man, between 20 and 30 years of age, medium build, medium brown complexion, full beard and mustache. He was wearing a black skull cap, black puffy jacket, black pants with white strips and tan boots.

The Malibu had the passenger side headlight out.

If anyone know has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th precinct at (313)596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.