Detroit police looking for woman carjacker who asked for ride, then stole car

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a female suspect in a carjacking on Detroit's east side from March 13.

The 18-year-old victim said she gave an unknown woman a ride from a Mobile gas station in the the17700 block of Nine Mile in Eastpointe. While she was driving the suspect demanded the vehicle and threatened her.

Suspect image courtesy Detroit police.

After giving up her car, the suspect drove off westbound on Tacoma toward Schoenherr. The vehicle was later recovered on March 15 in the 10600 block of Bonita.

The suspect is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and red hair.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this crime please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.