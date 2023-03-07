Detroit police lookong for woman with schizophrenia missing since December

article

A Detroit woman has been missing since late last year.

Stacey Snow, 33, was last seen leaving her home in the 12900 block of Southfield around noon Dec. 29, 2022.

Snow's caregiver told police she has schizophrenia.

She is Black with black hair and brown eyes. Snow stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. It isn't known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone who knows Snow's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.