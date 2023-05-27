Detroit Police: Man fatally shot while sitting in a car, passenger uninjured

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night on the city's southwest side.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday night at S. Liebold Street and Gilroy Street. Two people were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection when an unknown suspect fired shots in the area.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was fatally struck and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The passenger was uninjured.

No further information was shared by Detroit Police.

