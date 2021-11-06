Detroit police need help to ID suspect in double shooting that killed man on Fenkell

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a gunman involved in a double shooting.

At 9 p.m. Friday a 42-year-old man was fatally wounded in the 12900 block of Fenkell by a suspect who also shot into a vehicle wounding a 32-year-old woman.

Detroit police released a photo of the suspect, a male wearing dark clothing and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.

Advertisement

A previous version of this story incorrectly labeled the gender of the victim.

