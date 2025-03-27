Detroit police officer accused of stealing other cops' shoes

A Detroit police officer is now on the other side of the law after he was allegedly caught stealing shoes from fellow officers.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, athletic shoes were stolen from the locker room of the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services location between Sept. 4, 2024 and Jan. 9, 2025. This is because 27-year-old James Clark Davis III was allegedly stealing the shoes.

Davis was recently caught and charged with three counts of larceny in a building and one count of concealing stolen property - $200 to $1,000.

During his arraignment Thursday, Davis was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with the police department or the victims.