Detroit police officer bitten by pit bull inside home while responding to call

A Detroit police officer was bitten by a pit bull while responding to a call at a home on the city's east side.

DPD responded to a neighbor trouble complaint in the 5900 block of Lakewood Street and while officers were at the home, a pit bull approached one of them and bit him.

The dog was then shot but, according to Detroit police it is unclear if it was the officer who was bitten, or his partner who fired on the dog.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. The condition of the dog is unknown.



