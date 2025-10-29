Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police officer caught on Zoom court hearing with no pants

By
Published  October 29, 2025 11:05pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
The incident happened in Judge Sean Perkins' courtroom this week. Despite being stunned, he did not skip a beat. The head judge over at the 36th District told FOX 2 that Perkins often has that patented look. Metro Detroiters may remember the peanut butter and jelly mom, who was also in a robe.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's the clip now seen around the world where a Detroit officer was caught with his pants down during a Zoom court session. 

Unfortunately, it will live forever online.

Big picture view:

The incident happened in Judge Sean Perkins' courtroom this week. Despite being stunned, he did not skip a beat. 

The head judge over in the 36th District told FOX 2 that Perkins often has that patented look. Metro Detroiters may remember the peanut butter and jelly mom, who was also in a robe.

The Detroit police officer quickly changed the angle, and the case went on. 

What they're saying:

Judge Perkins says the officer is actually one of the best; it sounds like he was having an off day, a pants-off day.

"When you turn the camera on, you have to be in the proper attire. You have to be in a position to conduct your business," said McConico.

