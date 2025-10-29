Detroit police officer caught on Zoom court hearing with no pants

The Brief A Detroit officer was literally caught with his pants down during a court meeting. The incident happened in Judge Sean Perkins' courtroom this week. The Detroit police officer quickly changed the angle, and the case went on.



It's the clip now seen around the world where a Detroit officer was caught with his pants down during a Zoom court session.

Unfortunately, it will live forever online.

Big picture view:

The incident happened in Judge Sean Perkins' courtroom this week. Despite being stunned, he did not skip a beat.

The head judge over in the 36th District told FOX 2 that Perkins often has that patented look. Metro Detroiters may remember the peanut butter and jelly mom, who was also in a robe.

The Detroit police officer quickly changed the angle, and the case went on.

What they're saying:

Judge Perkins says the officer is actually one of the best; it sounds like he was having an off day, a pants-off day.

"When you turn the camera on, you have to be in the proper attire. You have to be in a position to conduct your business," said McConico.