Detroit police officer caught on Zoom court hearing with no pants
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's the clip now seen around the world where a Detroit officer was caught with his pants down during a Zoom court session.
Unfortunately, it will live forever online.
Big picture view:
The incident happened in Judge Sean Perkins' courtroom this week. Despite being stunned, he did not skip a beat.
The head judge over in the 36th District told FOX 2 that Perkins often has that patented look. Metro Detroiters may remember the peanut butter and jelly mom, who was also in a robe.
Featured
The Detroit police officer quickly changed the angle, and the case went on.
What they're saying:
Judge Perkins says the officer is actually one of the best; it sounds like he was having an off day, a pants-off day.
"When you turn the camera on, you have to be in the proper attire. You have to be in a position to conduct your business," said McConico.