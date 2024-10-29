Detroit police officer charged with domestic violence for 2nd time in Macomb County

A 47-year-old Detroit Police Officer was arraigned on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in connection with a domestic violence incident in Harrison Township.

Police say Louis Allen Wilson arrived at his home and told the victim he was going to execute her, on Oct. 22, The victim then fled to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Wilson, who is charged domestic violence - second offense, which is a one-year misdemeanor, is a 16-year veteran with the department.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said that in 2018 Wilson pleaded guilty to domestic violence involving the same female companion.

"It means he probably didn't learn the first time, if he's found guilty," Lucido said.

A second domestic violence charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year.

"That's not my doing. It's the legislature," Lucido said. "We have to follow the law."

Wilson is still with the Detroit Police Department and is suspended with pay. FOX 2 has been told that Chief James White is going to recommend he be suspended without pay.

That decision will be made by the Board of Police Commissioners.

