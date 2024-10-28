Detroit police officer charged with domestic violence after threatening to 'execute' victim

article

A Detroit police officer was charged with domestic violence earlier in October after allegedly threatening to ‘execute’ someone.

Louis Allen Wilson, 47, was arraigned on Oct. 23 in connection with an alleged domestic violence episode in Harrison Township.

The Macomb County Prosecutors office said Wilson went to his home on Tuesday and told a woman he was going to execute her. The victim ran to a neighbor's house and called the police.

Wilson was charged with domestic violence and was given a $5,000 personal bond. He is scheduled for a pre-trial court appearance on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has previously said he expects domestic violence cases to continue to rise in the county. Over the first seven months of 2024, the prosecutor said there were 2,105 domestic violence cases.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that justice is served, regardless of a person's profession or position," Lucido said. "The charge of domestic violence, especially as a second offense, is a serious matter, and no one is above the law."

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can tap here for additional resources.