Detroit police officer found guilty in bribery scheme

A Detroit police officer was found guilty of a bribery scheme for referring cars to certain collision shops in exchange for money.

A federal jury convicted 47-year-old Deonne Dotson on six charges of extortion. He was one of six officers charged with accepting cash from towing companies, calling them directly to get stolen and abandoned vehicles in the city instead of going through dispatch.

Back in December 2017, the officers were charged -- two were serving at the time and four others had retired. All six officers were actively employed with the Detroit Police Department at the time of the alleged offenses.

The five other officers pleaded guilty.

Dotson faced up to 20 years in prison for each charge, plus fines that could top a million dollars.

He'll be sentenced in March.

