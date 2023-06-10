Detroit police officer in full uniform attacked inside gas station

article

An off-duty Detroit Police Officer who was in full uniform and on his way to work the Taylor Swift concert was attacked at a Detroit gas station Saturday evening.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the officer stopped at a gas station on Joy Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for gas and was in full uniform.

According to White, the officer was paying for his fuel inside the gas station when two men attacked him. One of the two was armed with a Glock, White said, and they were able to wrestle the officer's gun away from him.

The officer fought back and they fought over the gun, which the officer was able to eventually get back.

White said the two suspects then fled from the scene and no shots were fired.

"Mama, sister, auntie, somebody turn them in tonight. We’re not going anywhere," White said.

The police were initially offering a $1,000 reward but upped to $5,000 just a few minutes later.