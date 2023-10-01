Detroit police officer shoots driver who struck him while drag racing

A man was shot after he allegedly drove at a Detroit police officer on Sunday.

Officers from the 12th Precinct responded to a call about drag racing happening near the intersection of Lantz and Danbury. When they arrived, they found a large number of vehicles gathered at the scene.

As officers attempted to investigate the situation, one of the drivers involved in the illegal racing struck an officer with his vehicle while trying to flee. In response, the officer fired several shots at the driver, hitting him multiple times.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for treatment after the incident. The suspect is currently receiving medical attention for his injuries.

In accordance with Detroit Police Department (DPD) policy, the case has been handed over to the Homicide Task Force. Michigan State Police investigators will now lead the investigation into the incident.

