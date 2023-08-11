Detroit police officer shot on east side, search ongoing for 3 suspects

article

A Detroit police officer was shot in his left leg on the city's east side early Friday morning in the area of Morang and Whitehill.

The DPD officers were on patrol and responding to a ShotSpotter call. Bystanders at the scene directed them to a vacant apartment where they encountered three suspects leaving the building, just after midnight.

One of the suspects opened fire, wounding one officer in his left calf, according to DPD Chief James White.

"The other two officers returned fire, but it's unknown if their shots took effect," White said. "One suspect who is armed, is described as an African-American male approximately 5 foot 8, 5 foot 9, with dreads, and he escaped westbound from that location, and we were still looking for him."

The officer was transported to Ascension St. John Hospital.

Inside the apartment during the investigation, officers discovered a possible marijuana grow operation, White added.

No suspect vehicle or further descriptions were given as the investigation continues.

White spoke about the escalating gun violence his officers are facing on a regular basis, early Friday morning.

"We are encountering violence like we haven't seen I mean just extreme violence, impulse decision-making," White said. "And they're constantly under threat but they show up and they do this work. Keep this community safe and I couldn't be prouder."

ShotSpotter is a sound frequency tool used to detect gunfire by Detroit police. Some activists have balked at expansion of the program due to cost but the Detroit CIty Council voted to expand the program last year in a narrow vote.

ACLU attorney Phil Mayor said at the time that the $7 million for ShotSpotter could be better spent on "addressing the root causes" of violence. Meanwhile, DPD proponents argue that 27% fewer gun crimes were recorded in areas that use ShotSpotter.

