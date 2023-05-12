Detroit police officer who beat mentally ill woman at hospital receives new sentence, chance to dismiss case

A Detroit police officer who beat a woman who was suffering from mental illness at Detroit Receiving Hospital in 2018 was resentenced Friday and has the chance to have the case dismissed.

Sgt. Dewayne Jones was seen on camera beating Sheldy Smith, who was nude. Witnesses said she was biting and spitting during the incident.

Jones was originally convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery and sentenced to probation, along with anger management and community service.

He was granted a new trial after a judge said he did not get proper legal representation as part of his defense the last time around.

Friday, Jones was sentenced for disorderly conduct after a plea deal and several court proceedings. He was sentenced to what amounts to three days of probation. If he does not get in trouble again in those three days, the case will be dismissed with prejudice.

"The punishment is so inadequate that it’s ridiculous," Sheldy's sister Ashley Smith said. "This is beyond disappointing. I expected better from Detroit, and I hope people look at our family and this won't happen again. At least this can be an example for other people."

According to the court, Jones paid just over $1,000 dollars, completed 15 days of community service, underwent six weeks of anger management training, and took what’s called an aggressive self-realization program through eBay.

Ashley said Jones should have faced a stiffer penalty, and the family is still fighting for accountability

"I asked Sheldy what she thought, and she said, 'I want everyone to see what happened to me because it shouldn't have happened, and it shouldn't have went as far as it has,'" she said.

Detroit police said an internal investigation is being conducted.

