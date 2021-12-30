Detroit police officers shoot suspect who allegedly pulled gun on them at gas station

article

Detroit police officers shot an armed suspect who allegedly pulled out his handgun during a tussle inside a gas station on the city's east side.

The suspect is in temporary serious condition after the shooting, which happened inside a BP gas station at Conner and Wade. No officers were injured, according to Assistant Chief David LeValley.

LeValley said the suspect was acting suspiciously when he was approached by officers inside the gas station, who then noticed his gun.

"He tried to flee, fought with one of the officers for a second in the gas station and as he broke free from the officer he produced the handgun from his waistband," LeValley said. "Two officers fired shots - multiple shots at the individual, they struck him a number of times. I don't know how many times he was shot at this point. He was conveyed to St. Johns Hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition."

LeValley said the officers just happened to be at the gas station and were not responding to a call.

The suspect was rolling a joint in the corner of the gas station store when police approached him.

He says Internal Affairs, Michigan State Police and the Detroit police homicide unit is at the scene continuing the investigation.

