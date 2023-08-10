Detroit Police Prep Academy graduates more than 50 teens in second-ever class

More than 50 Detroit teenagers marching down a path carved for future leaders, capping a journey of discipline and dedication.

Proud parents watched — with camera phones rolling — their son or daughter graduate from the Detroit Police Prep Academy.

"It’s something that in the beginning of the six weeks, we ask who’s involved and who wants to be in law enforcement — a few hands go up, people are really excited. But by the end of it, almost every hand in the room is going up," said Sgt. Mike Richardson, Detroit police.

Richardson is the Prep Academy’s director. All summer, the students did various tasks — including community service. It is not the typical way a teenager spends summer vacation, but it’s appreciated by Detroit’s top cop — James White.

"You guys are our 'now,' I cannot be prouder of you, knowing that the future is bright. Knowing that you are the future doctors, lawyers, police officers," said Chief White.

"A lot of people look down upon a Black person trying to be a cop or they look at us different, but it meant a lot to know they support us," said Dennis White, academy graduate.

Dennis White is a high school graduate from Detroit’s west side — and will soon join the Police Academy.

FOX 2: "What made you say, I want to keep this going? I want to be a police officer in Detroit."

"That had been in my mind for a couple of years now," Dennis said. "Sgt. Mike - he made it real for me."

The Prep Academy is one of several recruitment tools helping DPD fill its vacancies.

Recently, Chief White says it's jumped gone from 300 openings down to 150 so far.

Police expect to fill all spots by early next year.

While other academy graduates will go on to college or the workforce, they leave with another perspective of men and women in blue.

"We get to connect as uncles, fathers, sons, brothers, all those different kinds of things," said Richardson. "The young people of Detroit can really build a foundation of trust that lets them say, ‘Hey, you know what? I thought all police were this way. Now I see there is room and space for me.’"

This is the Prep Academy’s second year. Detroit police plan to keep this program going in future years.