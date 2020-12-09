Detroit police release images from November triple shooting that killed 1

Detroit police have released two images connected to a triple shooting investigation that happened in late November and resulted in the death of one man.

On Nov. 28 around 8:40 p.m., a black Dodge Durango driven by an unknown suspect pulled up to a home on the 17800 block of Charest on the city's east side.

A Dodge Durango used in a triple shooting in November

A preliminary investigation found three male suspects who were passengers in the vehicle got out of the Durango and entered the residence, firing multiple shots on the way inside.

During the gunfire, the suspects fired multiple shots that struck three people. The suspects then fled the scene.

Detroit police say the victims were all men in their early 20s. Two males age 23 were taken to local hospitals and were listed in critical or temporary serious condition. A third man, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

.A triple shooting suspect in Detroit

Police released two images to the media hoping either might help the public identify who one of the suspects is. If identified, it could lead to more arrests.