Detroit Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted for west side carjacking

Detroit Police are looking for a man who is now being called a suspect, for his connection to a carjacking that happened on the city’s west side.

We’re told on Oct. 27. around 1:00 a.m., the driver of a black Nissan pulled over to pump gas at a gas station located in the 14600 block of Tireman Avenue.

Although the driver got out to go into the gas station, a passenger, an 18-year-old woman, stayed in the car.

While the woman was sitting in the car, the armed male suspect approached the vehicle on foot and ordered her to get out. The suspect then drove off in the car - going north on Hubbell Street.

The suspect was last seen wearing black clothing and a black mask.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.