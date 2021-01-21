Detroit police responding to murder suicide attempt on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating a murder-suicide after receiving reports of a shooting on Detroit's upper east side.

Police came to a residence on 3 Mile Drive near I-94 and Harper Avenue early Thursday morning.

At the home, they found a man who was holding a gun and a woman who had been shot dead.

The residence, located on the 5900 block of 3 Mile, was surrounded by police around 5 a.m. after responding to calls from family members that there had been a shooting.

Police say the man, a 56-year-old, had shot a woman in her 50s before turning the gun on himself as police arrived.

The woman has been pronounced dead and the man is in critical condition.

The two were allegedly in a relationship.

A large police presence is still near the home, but there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.