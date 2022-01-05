Detroit police say man murdered after leaving funeral was targeted; investigators seek witnesses

The Detroit Police Department is searching for witnesses and a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 51-year-old man who was sitting in his car just moments after leaving a funeral.

The man was killed on Thursday, Dec. 30 after leaving a repast following a funeral. According to Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, the victim was a father and was preparing for his wedding until his life was cut short.

"We are looking for the public to come through with some information to help us close this case," McGinnis said. "They are heartbroken he was a father and soon to be married."

Video from the area shows the intersection of Puritan and Schaefer on Detroit's west side. The shooter pulls up in a dark Dodge Durango and you can see the muzzle flash of the gun before the shooter speeds off.

Investigators are working several theories, and suspect that the was followed from the repast for a couple of blocks before the shooter started firing.

"Whether they were watching him or come from something else I can't speak to that, but that's a safe assumption," McGinnis said.

The commander is crediting a witness nearby who, only seconds after the man was shot, ran over to his car, jumped in, and drove him to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, the man died from the shooting.

"How brave right to have that happen and take action, that person just tremendous, and they deserve a lot of credit," McGinnis said.

Police are seeking witnesses and information about the shooting and are asking anyone who knows something to come forward.

"We are missing some pieces to this puzzle someone out there knows what happened and why it happened," McGinnis said.