Detroit police search for Hummer after woman hit, killed

Detroit police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman last month.

The 20-year-old victim, who later died, was at the intersection of Fairmount and Schoenherr just before 10 p.m. Aug. 18 when she was hit by a white Hummer. The driver kept going toward 8 Mile after hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

